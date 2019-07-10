Illinois unemployment benefits claims system is down

The state’s system for people to file unemployment claims and receive unemployment checks is down, the Illinois Department of Employment Security said on its website.

“Our system is currently unable to process claims, certifications or access claim information,” IDES said on its website. “We are working diligently to resolve the issue. You may contact our call center at 800-244-5631 or visit an office near you for general information.”





IDES spokesman Sam Salustro told the State Journal-Register about 29,000 people were supposed to receive a benefit check Wednesday, but that has been delayed because of the computer problem.

“We anticipate (the system) being back up by Friday,” he said to the SJ-R. “We anticipate them being paid by Friday.”

The department issues benefits to 86,000 people in total, according to the SJ-R.

IDES cannot accept any new claims or mandatory certifications through its website, because of the computer issues.