Politics & Government State Rep. Jay Hoffman discusses 2nd annual Bi-State Softball Showdown July 19, 2019 11:59 AM

State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, discusses the upcoming Bi-State Softball Showdown between the Missouri legislators and Illinois legislators at 7 p.m. July 29 at Busch Stadium. Missouri won the 2018 game 7-4. Hoffman is the Illinois team captain.