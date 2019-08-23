When legal marijuana comes to Illinois next year, can you buy it where you live?

Pritzker signs recreational marijuana legalization bill Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday, June 25, signed legislation to legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana in Illinois for people 21 years and older. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday, June 25, signed legislation to legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana in Illinois for people 21 years and older.

When adult-use recreational marijuana becomes legal on Jan. 1, there will need to be places for people purchase the drug legally. However, where new dispensaries will be able to open will depend on whether municipalities allow them.

Under the new recreational marijuana law that allows anyone at least 21 to consume cannabis privately, towns have the option of prohibiting legal sales, and other types of marijuana businesses such as craft growers, business that infuse marijuana into other products, processors and transporters.

So local municipal officials have been having discussions about whether they will want these types of businesses in their towns. And if so, municipalities will need to decide in what types of zoning districts marijuana businesses can go in, any other restrictions, and whether to levy an additional sales tax.

The Edwardsville City Council is considering an ordinance to prohibit marijuana businesses, but council members during a recent committee meeting voted 2-1 to recommend rejecting the proposed ordinance.

“The point has been made, since this is going to be in our community anyway, recreational use, there maybe additional law enforcement needs,” said Alderman SJ Morrison. “In my opinion, if we allow it, and tax it accordingly, then at the very least, that quarter-cent home rule that goes towards public safety will be in place if we need to increase expenses.”

City Attorney Jeff Berkbigler said the city could see an additional $200,000 to $500,000 in tax revenue if a dispensary opened in town.

“It’s not a huge amount, but it’s not a trivial amount either,” Berkbigler said.

Edwardsville has received an inquiry from an existing medical marijuana dispensary about possibly opening a location in town.

However, not everyone on the council is in favor allowing marijuana sales in town.

“Why would I want to make it easier for someone to buy cannabis?” asked Alderman Art Risavy. “When your kids are 21, I understand 21 is an adult ... I am not naive enough to not think there are people at home smoking cannabis, but why do we have to buy it here. Why don’t we let them go to Collinsville and get it there?”

HCI Alternatives, a medical marijuana dispensary business with locations in Collinsville and Springfield, plans to sell recreational cannabis starting on Jan. 1, 2020.

Experience with a dispensary

In Collinsville, medical marijuana dispensary HCI Alternatives already operates. Collinsville City Manager Mitch Bair said he expects recreational sales to be allowed by his city council.

“Informally we talked when the decision was made to authorize medicinal marijuana, we made the expectation that was going to lead to authorization of recreational marijuana,” Bair said. “So we would expect at a minimum that facility would be approved for recreational. We haven’t discussed or haven’t made any decisions on the potential of any other dispensaries being in town or some of the other elements of the legislation being authorized.”

If additional dispensaries are allowed, each individual one probably would have to obtain a special-use permit, an approval process that would require the city council’s authorization to make sure there are protections for the town, Bair said.

Bair also said there hasn’t been issues with crime around HCI Alternatives.

“Nationally there’s not a lot of security issues around dispensaries whether they’re recreational or medicinal,” Bair said. “We didn’t have any concerns at that time and since they’ve been opened, we’ve had no issues with that facility at all.”

Towns studying and researching

Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert said the city staff and attorneys are still in the research phase and are reviewing the legislation and working on getting questions answered about the new law.

He said discussion will eventually be brought to the city council members.

“I also know there’s going to be only so many of those licenses throughout the state, Cook County is going to get a big majority,” Eckert said. “We’re just waiting to see. We’ve been asking some questions. When we get those answers, we’re going to sit down with our two city attorneys and staff and we’re going to sit down and talk through it and then we’ll have something to tell. At this point in time, I don’t have a whole lot of information about how we’re going to handle it, what we’re going to do. We’re not even sure what we’re going to get.”

Fairview Heights also has received some inquiries from potential marijuana dispensary businesses about whether the town would allow sales within its city limits, said Mayor Mark Kupsky.

He added he expects a decision to be made by the city council one way or the other by late September or early October as city officials study the new law.

Kupsky did say if the city, which is along Interstate 64 and relies heavily on retail sales tax, did allow dispensaries to sell marijuana, there would be several rules of where in town they could local.

“One of the things we definitely would do, is if we allow it, we would make sure there would be plenty of restrictions so it’s not near schools or churches or those things,” Kupsky said.

“We’re not running, and we’re not just sitting back,” Kupsky added. “We’re taking our time to understand and get our arms around what it means for the city in terms of negative and positive impacts.”

Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer said he and the city council have yet to discuss the marijuana issue, but suspects a discussion will happen in September.

He touched on an issue the metro-east has to keep in mind as the neighboring state to the west won’t have legal recreational weed.

“We have to look at being the first city coming over into Illinois, we would draw a lot of Missouri people over here (and) whether we want that or not,” Hagnauer said. “Is it going to be a plus for us, or a minus for us?”

Towns just saying ‘No’

Some municipalities around the state have already said they don’t want to allow marijuana dispensaries in their towns. The village of Morton, near Peoria, has already banned the sale of marijuana.

Naperville and Grayslake are considering prohibiting pot sales.

O’Fallon has decided to essentially punt the issue until after an election. City council members are looking to put a moratorium in place, but also have an advisory referendum in March or November 2020 to see how residents feel about the issue.

However, O’Fallon City Council members at a July meeting, were generally against the idea of allowing dispensaries in town.

Mayor Herb Roach said there is a concern among elected officials in the city of the image it could portray if dispensaries are allowed.

“How does the use of marijuana and that have an impact on that, and especially if you’re selling it right in your own community, even though we know, neighboring communities may be selling it and may make some money off of it,” Roach said. “But I think our council is looking at it. It’s not economics, it’s how does it impact, or how does it even set the tone for the livelihood, the style of living that we want in our community or how we want our community to be known.”

A concern brought up during that July meeting in O’Fallon, was the city’s proximity to the largest employer in the metro-east: Scott Air Force Base.

David McCarthy, a retired doctor in O’Fallon, expressed a concern about how marijuana use could affect those employed by the base.

“I want to remind everybody that it’s illegal for federal workers and for military to utilize recreational marijuana,” McCarthy said. “This is potentially a career-ending event for civilians as well as military.”

Limited licenses

Even though the recreational marijuana law allows towns to make their own zoning decisions, it places a minimum distance between dispensaries of at least 1,500 feet. It was a provision meant to limit the number of dispensaries and to prevent the phenomenon of liquor stores being near to each other.

However, even if towns allow the dispensaries, they may never seen one. The marijuana law limits how many dispensary licenses can be awarded.

Currently there are 55 medical marijuana dispensaries in the state. Each of those license holders will be allowed to sell recreational weed on Jan. 1, and will also be able to get an additional license for an additional facility.

Then, there will be up to 75 more dispensary licenses awarded before May 2020.

Of those 75 licenses, up to four could be in the St. Louis area, according to the legislation.

An additional 110 licenses after Jan. 1, 2021, for a total of nearly 300 licenses. After Jan. 1, 2022, there could be up to 500 dispensary licenses in total, the legislation said.

Licenses for other marijuana related businesses such as the craft-growers and infusers also will be limited. However, the state law calls for considering whether the business would promote economic development in a disproportionately low-income area.

Taxing issues

State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, who was the lead bill sponsor in the House, said if municipalities opt not to allow dispensaries in their town, they could potentially lose out on sales tax revenue that could be potentially be collected in their area.

However, municipalities would not lose out on the law enforcement money that would be distributed by the state through the Local Government Distributive Fund.

“That’s why we empower local governments to do this and to set their zoning. … Maybe you feel strongly enough to severely restrict it, and that’s within their power,” Cassidy said in an interview last month.

“But in terms of zoning, I think that’s important they get that figured out,” Cassidy said. “You’re going to see as these application waves become available, you’re going to see more and more people looking to locate in places that don’t currently have facilities available.”

If municipalities allow dispensaries within their city limits, they also will need to decide if they will impose an additional local sales tax of up to 3 percent.

Cassidy said she would advise communities not to tax the product too highly right away, let alone the 3 percent cap right away because it may push people away from the legal dispensaries.

“If you overtax the product, you actually drive people back to the street market, to the illicit market place,” Cassidy said.

State tax revenue from recreational marijuana is being split among several purposes, including money for local law enforcement, substance abuse and mental health programs, the state’s bill backlog, the state’s annual operating budget, and programs to help underserved communities in the state.

Initial estimates had marijuana generating $58 million for the state in the first year, and then $140 million the second year and eventually up to $500 million a year into state coffers.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who made marijuana legalization as one of his central campaign proposals, says he’s not worried there won’t be enough municipalities allowing dispensaries.

“The bill was designed to let towns, cities (and) counties, make their own decisions about whether they want to have marijuana dispensaries available,” Pritzker said. “Remember at the very beginning of the legalization process, medical marijuana dispensaries will actually have licenses for adult-use marijuana, and then it will expand slowly from there. We want to make sure we’re doing this in the right way, that it’s done safely, (and) only people who are legally allowed to have access get access. That’s why it’s been done in that fashion. But over time, there will be towns that choose to have it, towns that choose not to. It’s completely in their control.”