Prenzler alleges vote to hire Bi-State Development CEO was improper

State Rep. Jay Hoffman discusses appointments to MESD board, director

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler alleged Tuesday that Bi-State Development President and CEO Taulby Roach was improperly hired by the board of commissioners.

“The vote was in executive session and they went against their own policies,” Prenzler said in a news release.

Roach did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment. Bi-State Development spokeswoman Patti Beck could not be reach for comment.

Prenzler said Bi-State rules require that when taking action, a majority of the Missouri members and a majority of the Illinois members present needed to vote in favor of the hiring.

Illinois and Missouri each have five seats on the Bi-State board.

Prenzler said only four of Illinois commissioners were present during the vote, including the two Madison County Commissioners, Derrick Cox and Justin Zimmerman. Cox and Zimmerman did not vote to hire Roach, denying him the majority from the Illinois side, according to Prenzler.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Cox confirmed the allegations.

According to the Post-Dispatch, Cox said Roach was presented to the board as the person to hire, and that some board members “knew the votes were not there” at that November meeting.

When board members were presented with the meeting minutes a couple of months later, Cox said they reflected Zimmerman voting for Roach. The board voted to change the minutes back to the real vote tally, the Post-Dispatch reported.

Bi-State is the agency that overlaps Illinois and Missouri and oversees the Metro Public Transportation system, MetroBus and MetroLink, as well as the St. Louis Regional Freightway, Gateway Arch Riverfront, St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, and the Bi-State Development Research Institute.

Prenzler’s accusation comes as legislation sits on Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk to change the make up of the Illinois members of the Bi-State Board.

Of the five Illinois seats, three are currently members appointed by Democratic St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern. The other two members were appointed by Prenzler, a Republican.

Under current state law, St. Clair and Madison County alternate each year on who makes an appointment to the board for a five-year term.

The legislation calls for taking a Bi-State Board appointment from Madison County and giving it St. Clair County, so that there would be four people from St. Clair County and just one from Madison County.

The legislation was sponsored by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea. Hoffman has said he pushed the legislation because St. Clair County has MetroLink and MetroBus, neither of which operate in Madison County.