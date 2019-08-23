Schimpf won’t seek re-election to Illinois Senate, doesn’t give a reason

The start of the 2020 campaign Candidates are already making plans to run for office in the 2020 Election. Here's what you need to know. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Candidates are already making plans to run for office in the 2020 Election. Here's what you need to know.

State Sen. Paul Schimpf announced Friday he won’t seek a second term in the Illinois Senate, possibly clearing the way for an appointment to a federal judgeship.

“Although I am honored to represent the people of the 58th District in Springfield and enjoy serving as their state senator, I am unable to commit to serving an additional term that would start in 2021,” said Schimpf, R-Waterloo. “Therefore, I will not be a candidate for re-election in the upcoming campaign cycle.”

Political insiders said Schimpf is being considered for a federal judgeship. Schimpf spokesman Mike Brooks would not comment on any possible appointment or other reasons why Schimpf may not be running for a second term.

Schimpf was elected in 2016 when he defeated Democrat Sheila Simon for the open seat. For the time being, he will continue to serve in the seat.

“I am focused on making the remainder of my term as effective as possible for the people of Southern Illinois,” Schimpf said.

Schimpf did not immediately return a phone call Friday seeking further comment.

Schimpf’s announcement comes as candidates gear up to circulate petitions to run in the 2020 election. State Senate candidates need to collect between 1,000 to 3,000 signatures. They may begin circulating petitions on Sept. 3.

The 58th state Senate District runs from southern St. Clair County to Union County, and stretches east to Mount Vernon.

