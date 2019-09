Politics & Government Listen to a March 20, 2019 interview with John Shimkus about his future in congress September 04, 2019 11:08 AM

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, 61, announced that he will not run for a 13th term. Even though he said in this March 2019 interview he would be 'in it to win it,' his comments may have some insight into his decision not to seek re-election.