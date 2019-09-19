Here’s how to get a REAL ID in Illinois — and why you might need one in the future

REAL ID in Illinois Know your options before choosing your next driver's license or state ID card. There is no hurry. You have until October 1, 2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Know your options before choosing your next driver's license or state ID card. There is no hurry. You have until October 1, 2020.

Like the rest of the country, Illinois residents will need to get REAL IDs if they want to continue to use their drivers licenses or other state identification cards to board domestic airline flights and enter federal buildings starting late next year.

In March, the state started issuing REAL IDs in compliance with the security standards set by the 2005 REAL ID act. Compliant licenses are marked by a gold star in the top right corner of the card.

After Oct. 1, 2020, residents will need a REAL ID-compliant card or another approved form of identification to fly domestically, enter nuclear power plants and access federal buildings, like federal courthouses and military bases.

How do I get a REAL ID in Illinois?

Illinois residents can get a REAL ID when they renew their licenses at any driver services facility that isn’t a mobile unit or express facility.

REAL IDs require a few more documents than a standard license. That makes the process for applying for a REAL ID take a little longer, said Henry Haupt, a spokesman for the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, which issues state IDs.

“The federal government essentially wants you to start from scratch on proving your identity,” Haupt said.

For a REAL ID, residents need to provide:

▪ One document that shows their full legal name, like a certified birth certificate copy or U.S. passport.

▪ One document that proves their social security number, like a social security card or W-2 form..

▪ Two different documents that prove Illinois residency, like a utility bill, canceled check or pay stub.

▪ One document with a proof of written signature, like a current Illinois or out-of-state license

The Secretary of State’s office has an online interactive document checklist that shows all of the different documents that residents can use to obtain a REAL ID.

By October 2020, residents of every U.S. state and territory will be required to present Real ID-compliant drivers licenses or identification cards to board domestic flights. Department of Homeland Security

Residents only need to bring in all of those documents the first time they apply for a REAL ID, Haupt said. They don’t need them when they renew a REAL ID license in the future.

A REAL ID costs $5 for residents whose driver’s license expires in more than a year. Otherwise, REAL IDs cost the same amount as a regular driver’s license renewal: $30.

Am I required to get a REAL ID?

No. Illinois offers its residents a choice. They can get a REAL ID card or keep their standard license or identification card, Haupt said.

“If you have a valid U.S. passport, you do not need a REAL ID,” he said.

A passport or military ID works as an alternative to REAL IDs for residents who may fly or often visit secure federal facilities, Haupt explained.

He added residents who just renewed their licenses don’t need to immediately renew again, unless they want a REAL ID now.

Illinoisans who don’t regularly go to federal buildings or fly won’t need one either.

“If you don’t fly domestically, you don’t need a REAL ID,” Haupt said. “If you don’t visit secure federal facilities, you don’t need a REAL ID.”

This story was originally published by St. Louis Public Radio and is republished here with their permission. Eric Schmid covers the Metro-East for St. Louis Public Radio as part of the journalism grant program Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project. Follow Eric on Twitter: @EricDSchmid