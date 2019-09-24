Politics & Government
Congressman John Shimkus statement on impeachment inquiry into President Trump
U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, released the following statement after U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump:
“My colleagues’ continuing refusal to accept the results of the 2016 election is bad for our country. I’ve read the Mueller report, and I will review the call transcript and whistleblower report, but I’ve yet to see evidence against the president that warrants impeachment.”
