Congressman John Shimkus statement on impeachment inquiry into President Trump

Congressman John Shimkus talks about his career and future Republican Congressman John Shimkus talks about his future, his accomplishments and why he decided not to run after his 12th term in the Illinois 15th District.

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, released the following statement after U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump:

“My colleagues’ continuing refusal to accept the results of the 2016 election is bad for our country. I’ve read the Mueller report, and I will review the call transcript and whistleblower report, but I’ve yet to see evidence against the president that warrants impeachment.”