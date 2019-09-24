Politics & Government
Congressman Mike Bost statement on impeachment inquiry into President Trump
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, released the following statement after U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump:
“Speaker Pelosi and the Washington Democrats are rushing to the cliff’s edge on impeachment and preparing to jump with blindfolds on. Since day one, they have thrown everything but the kitchen sink at this president. The American people have had enough; they want jobs, better trade deals, new infrastructure, and an end to the opioid crisis.”
