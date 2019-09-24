Congressman Mike Bost statement on impeachment inquiry into President Trump

Bost discusses ongoing tariffs and USMCA U.S. Rep. Mike Bost R-Murphysboro, discusses the ongoing trade war with China and the need to pass the trade deal with Mexico, Canada and the United States Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Rep. Mike Bost R-Murphysboro, discusses the ongoing trade war with China and the need to pass the trade deal with Mexico, Canada and the United States

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, released the following statement after U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump:

“Speaker Pelosi and the Washington Democrats are rushing to the cliff’s edge on impeachment and preparing to jump with blindfolds on. Since day one, they have thrown everything but the kitchen sink at this president. The American people have had enough; they want jobs, better trade deals, new infrastructure, and an end to the opioid crisis.”