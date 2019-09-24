Congressman Rodney Davis statement on impeachment inquiry into President Trump

Congressman Rodney Davis holds open office hours in Godfrey Republican Congressman Rodney Davis holds open office hours at the Godfrey Village Hall and interacts with constituents and answers their questions. He also speaks to an apparent campaign tracker with someone filming the event. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Republican Congressman Rodney Davis holds open office hours at the Godfrey Village Hall and interacts with constituents and answers their questions. He also speaks to an apparent campaign tracker with someone filming the event.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, released the following statement after U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump:

“President Trump will be releasing a transcript of the call tomorrow, but Democrats seem intent on impeaching this president no matter the facts and again putting the cart before the horse. Impeachment is a very serious charge and will halt any progress on legislation important to my constituents. It’s disappointing to me that Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment ploy continues to be based on politics, not facts.”