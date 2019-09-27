U.S. Census Bureau seeking citizenship data from drivers licenses

How the U.S. census will change in 2020 The 2020 census "will be unlike any other in our nation's history" and save billions of dollars, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency says it will use different innovative tools to get the most accurate and cost effective count. This me Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 2020 census "will be unlike any other in our nation's history" and save billions of dollars, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency says it will use different innovative tools to get the most accurate and cost effective count. This me

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office has denied what appears to be the federal government’s latest attempt to gather data about noncitizens living in the United States, this time through drivers license information.

White’s spokesman, Dave Drucker, said the agency received the request from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Data Acquisition Branch on Sept. 17, and promptly denied the request.

According to an email distributed by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators and obtained by Capitol News Illinois, the Census Bureau has been seeking driver and identity card information — including the name, address, date of birth, sex, race, eye color and citizenship status.

Anne S. Ferro, president and CEO of the association, said in the email she had received “several” inquiries from motor vehicle administrators around the country regarding the Census Bureau’s data request.

“I recommend that you discuss this request with your agency’s or state’s privacy officer before responding,” Ferro said in the email.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Commerce, which oversees the Census Bureau, proposed adding a question to the 2020 census asking whether or not each household member is a U.S. citizen, but that effort was ultimately blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Drucker also said that White, a Democrat, expressed public opposition to adding a citizenship question. White’s office also has a longstanding policy, which the secretary of state has proposed codifying into law, of not giving federal agencies full access to the state’s database of driver’s license and ID card information.

Illinois does not record a person’s race or citizenship status on driver’s license applications, although it does require a Social Security number. The state also issues what are known as “temporary visitor’s licenses” to people who have lived in the state for at least a year but do not qualify for a Social Security number or cannot provide documentation of legal residency from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.