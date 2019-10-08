Glen Carbon employees’ compensation added to public pay database

SHARE COPY LINK

The wages and salaries of employees who worked for the village of Glen Carbon in 2018 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in Glen Carbon was police Sgt. Justin Click, who made $110,889, according to records obtained from the village through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Ryan Smith, who also is a police sergeant, earned $99,965 in 2018, records show, making him the second-highest-paid employee.

Third was Village Administrator James Bowden, who was paid $97,882 last year. Police Chief Todd Link was fourth at $97,763, and police Lt. Jeffrey White rounded out the top five with compensation of $96,371 last year, records show.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some cities and school districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as it becomes available.