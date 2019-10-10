Shimkus tells staffer to pull his name off the ‘I support Donald Trump list’

SHARE COPY LINK

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, who is not running for re-election, has pulled his support for President Donald Trump.

Shimkus made the comments this week during an interview with Mark Reardon on KMOX radio.

Trump on Sunday announced his decision to pull U.S. military personnel out of Kurdish-held areas. U.S. troops had been protecting Kurds from an attack from Turkey. On Wednesday, Turkey launched an attack on Kurdish held areas in northern Syria.

Shimkus, who was elected to Congress in 1996, called the decision to leave the Kurdish areas “terrible” and “despicable.”

“I’m heartbroken, and in fact I called my chief-of-staff in D.C. and said ‘Pull my name off of the I support Donald Trump list.’ We have just stabbed our allies in the back. The Kurds go back all the way to the first Gulf War. We protected their airspace and the no-fly zone. They, of all the areas, have been loyal supporters and have been doing well. This shocked, embarrassed and angered me.”

Shimkus said he was sad for the Kurdish people.

“I think President Trump is a populist who wants to put America first and to the detriment to our allies and friends and people we have been associated with for decades,” Shimkus said. “Some people in this country like that. I do not. I think that your allies and friends, people who have been with you for years, you develop relationships, and I’m a very loyal person. Loyalty is very important to me.”

A spokesman for the White House could not be immediately reached for comment.