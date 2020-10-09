Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Politics & Government

Southern Illinois U.S. Rep. Mike Bost tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro tested positive for coronavirus Thursday evening.

He did not have a fever but had a mild cough and lost his sense of taste and smell rapidly, the representative said in a statement Friday.

Staff who were in close contact with Bost will quarantine until they receive test results and his office will contact constituents he met with recently.

Bost, who is up for reelection on Nov. 3, will continue to conduct meetings remotely and isolate at home.

“We are taking this situation seriously and will continue to serve the people of Southern Illinois while doing our best to ensure their health and safety,” Bost said. “I will provide additional updates in the days ahead and am anxious to get back to work as soon as I make a full recovery.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Kelsey Landis
Kelsey Landis
Kelsey Landis is an Illinois state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat. She joined the newsroom in January 2020 after her first stint at the paper from 2016 to 2018. She graduated from Southern Illinois University in 2010 and earned a master’s from DePaul University in 2014. Landis previously worked at The Alton Telegraph. At the BND, she focuses on informing you about what your lawmakers are doing in Springfield and Washington, D.C., and she works to hold them accountable. Landis has won Illinois Press Association awards for her work, including the Freedom of Information Award.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

National Politics

Washington state AG office fires chief investigator

National Politics

Man sentenced to federal prison for ‘romance scam’

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service