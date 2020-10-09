Southern Illinois U.S. Rep. Mike Bost tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro tested positive for coronavirus Thursday evening.

He did not have a fever but had a mild cough and lost his sense of taste and smell rapidly, the representative said in a statement Friday.

Staff who were in close contact with Bost will quarantine until they receive test results and his office will contact constituents he met with recently.

Bost, who is up for reelection on Nov. 3, will continue to conduct meetings remotely and isolate at home.

“We are taking this situation seriously and will continue to serve the people of Southern Illinois while doing our best to ensure their health and safety,” Bost said. “I will provide additional updates in the days ahead and am anxious to get back to work as soon as I make a full recovery.”

