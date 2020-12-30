Shimkus successor promises to object to certifying 2020 presidential election results

Congresswoman-elect Mary Miller, who will succeed John Shimkus in representing Illinois’ 15th Congressional District, has promised to object to certifying the presidential election results.

Miller is a Republican from Oakland, Illinois, who President Donald Trump endorsed ahead of the 2020 election.

Miller described the presidential election results as “tainted” in a statement she shared Tuesday but did not cite any details.

Trump has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, falsely alleging widespread election fraud without offering credible evidence. Election officials across the country and U.S. Attorney General William Barr have confirmed there was no widespread fraud, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

Members of the U.S. House and Senate are scheduled to meet Jan. 6 to count the Electoral College votes; during that joint session, members can object to a state’s votes on any grounds, the Associated Press reports.

“I am fighting for the people of my district and with President Trump to ensure the integrity of our elections,” Miller said in her statement. “I promised to stand with President Trump, and I will keep that promise. It is my responsibility to the great people of Illinois to object to the Electoral College Certification.”

Miller accuses U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and “the Washington Swamp” of refusing to allow any investigations into allegations of election fraud “because they know even a glancing review would uncover the greatest heist of the 21st century.”

Miller offered no evidence to support her claim.

The 15th Congressional District covers Clinton and Washington counties, parts of Madison and Bond counties and southeastern Illinois.

This story will be updated as information becomes available. Return to bnd.com for the latest.