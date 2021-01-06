Politics & Government

Southern IL Congressman Mike Bost signs statement promising to object to Biden win

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro plans to object when Congress counts electoral votes certifying Joe Biden as president.

Bost signed a statement released Wednesday challenging the results along with 36 other GOP House members.

“We will vote to sustain objections to slates of electors submitted by states we believe clearly violated the Constitution in the presidential election of 2020,” the statement said.

The statement offered no evidence supporting the Congress members’ claims of fraud.

Bost signed it despite saying in December: “At a time of great uncertainty for our country, it is vitally important that the American people have faith in our elections and trust the results.”

The congressman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Capitol building was locked down Wednesday during a debate over the electoral votes when far-right protesters entered the building. House lawmakers were evacuated.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis did not plan to object to the results, according to a spokesman for the Republican congressman.

Another of Bost’s Republican colleagues from southern Illinois, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, also said she plans to contest the electoral college votes.

Kelsey Landis
Kelsey Landis
Kelsey Landis is an Illinois state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat. She joined the newsroom in January 2020 after her first stint at the paper from 2016 to 2018. She graduated from Southern Illinois University in 2010 and earned a master’s from DePaul University in 2014. Landis previously worked at The Alton Telegraph. At the BND, she focuses on informing you about what your lawmakers are doing in Springfield and Washington, D.C., and she works to hold them accountable. Landis has won Illinois Press Association awards for her work, including the Freedom of Information Award.
