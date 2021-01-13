Politics & Government

Republican Illinois congressman uses expletive to describe extra security at Capitol

Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has an opinion about new metal detectors placed outside the House chamber in the aftermath of the U.S. Capitol riot that killed five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

“This is bullshit,” the Illinois 13th District congressman said to a Capitol Police officer Tuesday at the metal detector station, according to a pool report.

Since the U.S. Capitol was violently breached last week, the FBI has warned of more violence. Washington is on a security footing not seen since the days following 9/11.

Davis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Acting Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy P. Blodgett said extra security would be implemented as lawmakers returned to Washington, D.C., this week, the Associated Press reported. The precautions would apply to House members and anyone else entering the chamber. Prior to the violence last week, lawmakers had virtually free rein of the Capitol building.

The detectors were put in place to ensure lawmakers comply with a ban on guns and incendiary devices in the Capitol, Blodgett said in a memo, according to a CNN report. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, has said she would carry her gun at the House, and Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-North Carolina, said in an interview following last week’s riot that she was armed when a mob breached the Capitol.

Davis wasn’t the only House member annoyed by the extra security.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, said the detectors make the House’s job “untenable,” according to CNN.

