IL Gov. J.B. Pritzker activates National Guard after warnings of armed protests

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has activated 250 members of the Illinois National Guard after the FBI warned of threats to state capital cities in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The members will be stationed in Springfield and Chicago in anticipation of possible threats.

The governor previously activated an additional 100 members to offer support in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20 for the inauguration. Pritzker had already activated 200 members for a total of 550 members activated.

Capitol News Illinois reported that work crews were placing plywood over the windows of the Illinois State Capitol building in Springfield on Friday.

“Following the violent siege at our nation’s capitol and reports from federal law enforcement on threats to state capitals, I am bringing all resources to bear to protect our residents and our democratic process,” Pritzker said in a prepared statement Friday. “Our exemplary members of the Illinois National Guard will be working closely with our State Police as well as local and federal authorities to keep our capital city safe.”

Earlier this week, the FBI warned states about the possibility for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in D.C. The warning came after a violent mob breached the U.S. Capitol building while Congress was in session last week.

The Illinois National Guard members will not interfere with peaceful protests, a news release from the governor’s office said. Their role will be assisting local authorities in “enforcing street closures and designated perimeters,” according to the statement.