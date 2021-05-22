Madison County, former administrator settle sexual harassment lawsuit for $850,000

The Madison County Board approved an $850,000 settlement in a federal lawsuit filed by a former government official who accused a board member of sexual harassment, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office confirmed Friday.

Lawyers for Madison County and plaintiff Kristen Poshard, former administrator of the county’s Community Development Department, reached a settlement in March, but the documents filed in U.S. District Court for Southern Illinois at that time did not disclose the settlement amount.

“We are pleased that this case has come to a resolution,” said Ferne Wolf, Poshard’s attorney, in an email statement. She also confirmed the settlement amount.

Poshard filed suit in March 2019, alleging she was fired for complaining that then-board member Philip Chapman, of Highland, had repeatedly sexually harassed her in 2017 and that county administrators did nothing to stop it.

Poshard joined the county in December 2016 as the county’s chief deputy administrator, before being promoted to administrator of the Community Development Department in March 2017. She was placed on leave in August 2017 for “violations of the county’s personnel policy.”

Her employment was then terminated by the county board in a near unanimous vote in October 2017.

In the lawsuit, Poshard alleges she reported the sexual harassment to County Chairman Kurt Prenzler in June 2017, after complaints to her immediate supervisor were ignored.

Outside of the actual settlement, Madison County had spent $328,425 in legal fees by December 2020, the BND previously reported.