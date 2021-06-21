Here are 5 things to know about how a FOID card bill would change Illinois law

Lawmakers passed a bill this week strengthening law enforcement’s ability to take guns away from Illinoisans whose FOID cards have been revoked, among other changes.

The FOID — or Firearm Owner Identification — bill (HB 562) was supported by Illinois State Police and sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Jay Hoffman of Swansea.

Here are five things to know about the bill, which could soon head to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk after it clears a procedural hurdle in the General Assembly.

Will I need to be fingerprinted to get a FOID card?

No. The bill allows for voluntary fingerprinting if a FOID card applicant wants to expedite the renewal process, which Illinois State Police plan to establish by 2023.

Any FOID applicant or cardholder who voluntarily provides their fingerprints to state police would automatically have their card renewed for no fee. If no fingerprints are provided, the renewal application will cost $10 every 10 years.

How does the bill strengthen gun revocation?

The bill strengthens the ability for law enforcement agencies to track people who have had their FOID cards revoked and to proceed with removing guns from them.

Illinois State Police would create an online portal where state, local and federal law enforcement agencies could track whose cards have been revoked.

The legislation also establishes a state police task force that would focus on enforcing firearm revocations. State police would be required to track state and federal crime data and cross-check it with FOID card and concealed carry license holders.

How does the bill affect private sales?

The sale or transfer of any firearm not through a licensed dealer would be subject to a background check through Illinois State Police or a federally licensed firearms dealer.

If the sale wasn’t done through a federal licensee, the seller and purchaser would be required to keep sale records for 20 years.

What about tracking stolen firearms?

The bill directs state police to develop a public online database by July 2022 where people buying a gun through a private seller can search to see if the firearm was reported stolen.

Will my FOID card change?

The bill allows for people who hold both a FOID card and a concealed carry license to combine them into one card. Illinois State Police will also be allowed to create digital cards, and to send reminders about renewals through text message or email.