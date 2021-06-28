Politics & Government

Have an expired Illinois driver’s license? You’ll have until January to renew it

Illinoisans with expired driver’s licenses will have until January 1 to renew them, an extra five months from the last deadline set.

The Secretary of State’s office has given drivers leeway in renewing their licenses and identification cards during the COVID-19 pandemic. The offices were closed off and on in 2020, and staff are working through a backlog.

Long lines and social distancing protocols at driver services facilities meant some could be forced to wait outside, a dangerous prospect in the summer heat.

Illinoisans will now have until the new year to renew their licenses and to try to avoid waiting in line. Secretary of State Jesse White urged people to delay their visits, but to be prepared to wait outside if they do. White also encouraged the public to visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com to see if the service they need can be done online.

As long as they’re eligible, residents can buy license plate stickers, get a duplicate driver’s license or ID card and renew their driver’s license or ID cards online.

Expired IDs and those that expire through December will be valid until Jan. 1, 2022. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses or CDL learner’s permits.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law Friday allowing the extension.

