Illinois’ gas tax goes up again this week. Here’s what you’re getting in return

Illinoisans might notice a slight increase at the pump Thursday as the state’s gas tax rate increases by a half-cent.

The increase is part of a law passed two years ago to pay for the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois infrastructure program. The plan has already led to completion of work on aging roads in the metro-east, but drivers could still feel the pain as they fill up their tanks.

As of July 1, the motor fuel tax ticks up from $0.387 per gallon to $0.392 per gallon — a $0.005 increase, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue. Diesel fuel will increase from $0.462 per gallon to $0.467. Illinois also charges a 6.25% sales tax on motor fuel.

The law increased the gas tax from 19 cents per gallon to 38 cents per gallon in July 2019, the first increase since 1990. The measure also tied subsequent increases to inflation.

The hike comes as the country saw its highest gas prices yet this year and as Gov. J.B. Pritzker advertised the state’s “Time for Me to Drive” road trip tourism campaign.

The average cost for regular unleaded nationally was $3.09 on Monday and expected to rise into the Fourth of July weekend, according to motorist group AAA. The average cost per gallon in Illinois was $3.30 compared to $2.80 in Missouri.

The increases won’t stop after July 4th. Global demand is spiking as travelers become more confident as COVID-19 vaccinations roll out, and as travel restrictions ease, AAA reported.

Despite gas prices, Pritzker touted improvements under his infrastructure plan that make traveling on Illinois’ roads more pleasant. In a tweet, he promoted an expansion of Interstate 57 from Mount Vernon to Johnston City through the Shawnee National Forest area aimed at reducing congestion.

Taking a road trip in Illinois is easier than ever as @IDOT_Illinois expands I-57, which stretches through Shawnee National Forest. Ten miles down, 20 to go!



— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) June 28, 2021

In 2020, the state revenue department collected $2.3 billion in motor fuel taxes compared to $1.4 billion in 2019. Part of the extra money pays for Pritzker’s infrastructure plan, but the program also relies on a gambling expansion, higher fees at driver’s services offices and increased tobacco taxes.

In the metro-east, the governor’s plan led to the reconstruction of a seven-mile stretch of Interstate 255, which state transportation officials had designated as of one Illinois’ worst.

More than 200 miles of roadway and nearly a million square feet of bridges in southwestern Illinois are also slated for improvements within the next six years under another phase announced in May spending $20.7 billion statewide.

The Interstate 55/64 interchange on the Poplar Street Bridge will be reconstructed under that plan, along with portions of Interstate 64 and more of Interstate 255.

A full list of projects is available on the Illinois Department of Transportation’s website.

Rebuild Illinois also includes the following capital spending projects:

$96 million for an expansion of MetroLink from Scott Air Force Base to MidAmerica Airport

$37.5 million for main complex renovation and repairs at Lewis and Clark Community College

$2 million for East St. Louis for demolition of derelict buildings and abandoned properties

$2 million in bike and pedestrian path improvements

$1.6 million for capital improvements at the intersection of Hartman Lane and Central Park in O’Fallon

$1.4 million for a lift station repair in Granite City

$1.23 million for the Pleasant Ridge Road project in Fairview Heights

$1 million for the East Side Health District in East St. Louis capital improvements for urban farming and clinic services