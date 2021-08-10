We want to hear from Southern IL Republican voters ahead of redistricting data release

Help the Belleville News-Democrat report on redistricting in Illinois and why it matters.

The state legislature will soon have data from the 2020 U.S. Census to redraw its congressional districts. Experts predict the largely rural 15th Congressional District is the likeliest to be eliminated. Republican U.S. Rep. Mary Miller represents the district.

Democrats, who dominate both the General Assembly and the governor’s office, will have control over drawing the map. If the 15th disappears, Democrats can draw a map that makes one of the other GOP’s downstate districts, the 12th or the 13th, more competitive, according to an expert.

The BND wants to hear which issues matter most to Republican voters in Madison, Clinton, Bond and Washington counties, who are included in the 15th.

Contact reporter Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com or 618-239-2528 to share your biggest concerns for Congress.