Politics & Government

St. Clair County Republicans sue, saying Democrats are gerrymandering county districts

Two St. Clair County Republicans are taking the county and Chairman Mark Kern to federal court, alleging a newly proposed redistricting map is unconstitutional and will give Democrats an unfair advantage over Republicans in upcoming elections.

In the suit filed Aug. 11 in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois, Republican County Board member Ed Cockrell and St. Clair County Republican Party Chairwomen Cheryl Mathews say Kern drew legislative districts without waiting for new data from the 2020 Census to be released. In doing so, they allege, Kern violated the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S Constitution by gerrymandering the map.

“Mark Kern proposed the redistricting plan, and the Board voted to pass it, despite lacking the official population counts from the census,” the complaint says. “The plan does not take into account the official census counts, nor any other population data.”

Every 10 years the county board votes on adjusting district lines to reflect population changes based on the newest census data.

Kern did not respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit and the redistricting process.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The proposed map was approved on June 2 at a special board meeting. Cockrell was the only board member to vote against the map.

St. Clair County District Map by Kavahn Mansouri on Scribd

“District have not been created to be compact, and they divide townships and precincts in such a way that is violative of the statute and benefit the Democrat County board candidates,” the complaint continues. “Some of the districts have unusual shapes designed to allow the incumbent Democrat to be residing in their district, whereby they are in their district by a short distance.”

Cockrell and Mathews say that the newly drawn map is unconstitutional and “unsupported by any other data whatsoever.” They seek to have the map redrawn based on the official 2020 census count released this month.

In their suit, Cockrell and Mathews also allege:

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

“The proposed map by Kern gives over-representation to the western portions of the county, traditionally democratic. Additionally, the odd shapes of the currently proposed districts accommodate current democratic incumbents,” Matthews said in an email to the BND.

There are other issues with the map beyond the gerrymandering, Matthews said.

She said the map ignores a loss of population and population shifts that are shown in the recently released census data. One example, she said, is a population shift in East St. Louis not accurately represented in the June map.

“According to US Census data, East St Louis’ population has decreased from 27,432 in 2011 to 18,516 today. Despite a loss of 8,916 residents, East St. Louis still has three county board members,” Mathews said.

Cockrell told the News-Democrat Kern’s map “speaks for itself,” and was “clearly” gerrymandered in favor of Democrats. He pointed to examples in the lawsuit that he said show the map “cherry picks” subdivisions that help Democrats in certain districts.

“None of that was done with census numbers and it looks like a lot of the county board members weren’t consulted about it,” Cockrell said.

Cockrell/Mathews Complaint by Kavahn Mansouri on Scribd

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Politics

Two accused of impersonating federal officers, robbing home

August 22, 2021 4:46 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service