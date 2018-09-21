Bost, Kelly and Auxier invited to debates co-sponsored by BND

The Belleville News-Democrat, the Southern Illinoisian and WSIU have scheduled two debates in October for candidates in the Illinois 12th Congressional District.
All three candidates on the Nov. 6 ballot, U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, Democratic nominee Brendan Kelly, of Swansea, and Green Party nominee Randy Auxier, of Murphsyboro, have been invited to participate.
The first debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 16 in the main auditorium at Lindenwood University-Belleville.
The Lindenwood-Belleville debate is sponsored by the university, the St. Clair County League of Women Voters, the Belleville News-Democrat, WSIU and The Southern Illinoisan.
“We’re very excited to partner with such esteemed organizations to bring Illinois’ 12th congressional debate to our campus. It serves as a great learning tool for our students, but also allows the community at large to gather and be directly engaged in the democratic process,” said Jennifer Ferguson, director of Alumni Relations & Special Events for Lindenwood.
Ticket information to attend the debate will be announced at a later date.
Jeffry Couch, the BND’s editor and general manager, said the organizing team for the debate is pleased the League of Women Voters is participating as a sponsor this year.
“The 12th Congressional District debate at Lindenwood University has become a campaign season tradition for the people of Belleville and across our region, and for the candidates,” Couch said. “It is the biggest campaign event in our region. Every congressional candidate on the ballot for each of the past three elections has participated, and we are counting on that to continue.”
The second debate is scheduled to be at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 in the studios of WSIU in Carbondale and is scheduled to be televised.
Both debates are planned to include a panel of journalists asking questions. A representative of the League of Women voters also is scheduled to be a panelist for the Lindenwood debate. The moderator for both debates is scheduled to be Jak Tichenor, the former senior producer for WSIU-TV.
Do you have a suggested question for the candidates? Email them to BND reporter Beth Hundsdorfer at bhundsdorfer@bnd.com.
