Candidate Profile: Dwight Kay

Name: Dwight Kay
Office seeking: State Representative — 112th District
Party: Republican
Age: 71
City of residence: Glen Carbon
Campaign website: www.DwightKay.com
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running because I oppose the Madigan-Chicago agenda. I feel strongly that Illinois is worth fighting for, and that’s why I will fight for lower taxes, stop corruption and pass a truly balanced budget.
Who will you support for Speaker of the House and why? It won’t be Mike Madigan. Mike Madigan has been in the legislature for 47 years, he needs to be fired as Speaker of the House. I will support the Republican nominated for Speaker of the House.
What is your position on organized labor and the Janus decision striking down the requirement for public sector workers to pay fair share fees even if they don’t want to? No Response
What is your stance on expanding gambling in Illinois? I support allowing slot machines at Fairmount Park Racetrack. But I am not a fan of expanding gambling across the state.
Illinois roads are in disrepair. How would you approach this problem? How would you pay for it? First, we need to cut wasteful spending in our state government to help pay for our roads and bridges. Then discuss a capital improvement plan.
What else should be done to address the ongoing opioid epidemic? It’s a crisis that must be taken seriously. We must assess what is working and what is not. We need to help those who are in need and listen to the professionals that are working throughout the state to solve this crisis.
What should Illinois’ income tax system look like? What rates would you want to see? How would those rates affect the state’s revenues? Illinois’ income taxes are too high. I think we should expire the 32 percent income tax hike which took effect last year. I oppose the progressive tax which will result in keeping high taxes in effect.
Would you term limit yourself? If so, how many terms? I have previously served for 6 years. I think legislators should be limited to 10 years in the legislature. While I was in office, I sponsored legislation to enact 10 year term limits however, Mike Madigan wouldn’t allow it for a vote in the legislature.
Comments