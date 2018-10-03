Candidate Profile: Bruce Rauner

Name: Bruce Rauner
Office seeking: Governor
Party: Republican
Age: 61
City of residence: Winnetka
Campaign website: brucerauner.com
Why are you running and why should people votefor you? I’m the only candidate in this race – ineither party -- who is fighting for good-paying jobs, lower taxes, and riddingour state of corruption. Illinois has tremendous potential, and we need to takeadvantage of that by making our state a good place to raise a family and builda business. With the tax and regulatory burden in our state, families arefleeing and businesses are reluctant to come and grow jobs. But I am fightingto change that, and I have traveled the country and the globe to bring new jobsand companies to Illinois. Mike Madigan forced through a 32 percent tax hike onIllinois families, and I have put forth a plan to roll it back. Politicians fordecades have used accounting gimmicks to hide the cost of their mismanagementand pass the cost to our children and grandchildren. I am fighting to putIllinois on the path to fiscal security. Lastly, I am working for an ethicaland accountable government. For too long, Illinois has been subject to thewhims of a few political insiders. We must pass commonsense reforms like termlimits and independently drawn legislative maps.
Would you sign a legislative district map thatis heavily gerrymandered in your own party’s favor? Why or why not? No, I would not. I have said from my first campaign that I am infavor of independently-drawn maps. Illinois has been plagued by corruption fordecades, and much of that is due to the accumulation of power by entrenchedcareer politicians. To fight the corruption, I am committed to enacting termlimits on ALL elected officials and putting in place independently-drawn mapsto provide Illinoisans with more competitive elections.
What is your position on organized labor andthe Janus decision striking down the requirement for public sector workers topay fair share fees even if they don’t want to? I was proud to have initiated the Janus case and I believe thatvictory in the Supreme Court is a victory for free speech. I am pro-union jobsand I want to create more union jobs here in Illinois. I’ve been clear that Ibelieve requiring union dues from non-members in government unions is a conflictof interest. Janus is a victory for the free speech rights of non-union workerswho felt their voice was being drowned out.
What is your stance on expanding gambling inIllinois? There are many in our state who enjoy andsupport the expansion of gambling here in Illinois. Though I do not likegambling, I see it as a potential source of much-needed revenue for the state.I believe it should be left to the people to decide if they would like toexpand gaming here in Illinois. Local control is a principle I firmly believein, and I believe the expansion of gambling is the perfect avenue to allowcommunities to decide.
Illinois roads are in disrepair. How would youapproach this problem? How would you pay for it? In our most recent 2018 budget, we secured significant funds forrebuilding our infrastructure. In fact, we secured $2.2 billion in state andfederal funding this year alone and have laid out a full plan for $11.05billion moving forward. In fact, this year’s budget includes $70 million forinfrastructure investment in the metro-east. Getting our own fiscal house inorder by cutting regulations and consolidating government combined with federalfunding and public-private partnerships will allow us the flexibility to investin our infrastructure and rebuild Illinois roads and railroads.
What else should be done to address theongoing opioid epidemic?The opioid epidemic isan ongoing crisis here in Illinois and across the country, but we are takingsteps to fight addiction and death. The Opioid Overdose Prevention andIntervention Task Force I created has been hard at work around the state andhas made recommendations on how we can further prevent opioid abuse. We’ve madeNarcan, the overdose reversal drug, more available to first responders, allowedphysicians to prescribe medical marijuana as an alternative to opioid painmedicine, and have made education of physicians a priority to preventover-prescription of opioids. Our task force remains hard at work gaininginformation from across the state and I will continue to work with them tofight this crisis.
What should Illinois’ income tax system looklike? What rates would you want to see? How would those rates effect thestate’s revenues? Illinois has had enoughtax hikes. That’s a big part of the reason we face the challenges that we do. Iintroduced a budget in February that lowers the tax burden facing middle classfamilies and businesses. We are fixing our broken property tax system so itdoesn’t benefit wealthy real estate owners at the expense of middle classfamilies. We also need to give local communities more control over theirproperty taxes so they can meet their own specific needs and attract newbusinesses. As governor, I have slowed the growth of government and usedadministrative actions to reduce regulations. Illinois has twice as manyregulations as the states around us due to redundancy and overlap. I’ve alreadycut regulations through executive action and the goal is to cut 25 percent bythe end of 2018.
Would you term limit yourself? If so, how manyterms? My second term will be my last. I am a firmbeliever in term limits and pledged in my first campaign to limit myself to twoterms. We have many accomplishments in our first term, and have paved the wayfor more reform in my second.
