Candidate profile: Andrew Lopinot

Name: Andrew Lopinot
Office seeking: St. Clair County Treasurer
Party: Democrat
Age: 32
City of residence: O’Fallon
Campaign website: andrewlopinot.com, facebook.com/LopinotForTreasurer
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I’ve always had a passion for helping others, and I’m running to continue helping my community. Citizens should vote for me because I have an open door policy and will keep their concerns in mind. As an alderman in O’Fallon, I’ve voted to decrease the city’s property tax levy as well as to freeze our water and sewer rates. I understand the issues residents in the community face and the need for our government to be fiscally responsible. I will bring this mindset to the role of Treasurer.
As Treasurer, I will closely follow state statutes and our investment policy to make sure we are making safe investments that yield strong returns. I will also continue the office’s current policy of distributing property tax dollars as quickly as possible to prevent any unnecessary fiscal burden on our local taxing districts, such as our schools, libraries, and fire departments. I have a strong background in customer service, and plan to continue providing our residents with the quality of service they deserve. Finally, I will continue efforts in transparency so that all citizens are able to access our forms and documents.
What qualifications do you have for this position? I currently serve as the Chief Deputy Treasurer for the Treasurer’s office. In my current role I supervise the staff and day-to-day operations, review and implement office policies and guidelines, and work closely with the current Treasurer in overseeing the county’s investments. I was previously an Academic Advisor at SIUE as well as a campus housing coordinator for California Polytechnic State University. These experiences strengthened my skills in budgeting, supervision, team building, transparency, and customer service.
In addition to my work experience I hold two master’s degrees: a master’s degree in public administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a master’s degree in higher education administration and student personnel from Kent State University. Before that I attended Southeast Missouri State University where I majored in Communications and minored in Mathematics. My studies have focused on local government administration, public budgeting, public policy making, and human resources.
I believe my work experiences and education make me highly qualified to be your next County Treasurer and provide me the right skillset to lead the office.
What is the biggest issue facing the Treasurer’s Office? How would you handle it? With much focus being placed on government budgets, I believe the biggest issue facing the Treasurer’s Office is ensuring responsible investing and that tax dollars are quickly distributed to the appropriate taxing authorities. I know the county’s investment policy and understand the state statutes that govern how your tax dollars are to be invested at the county level. If I am your next Treasurer, there will be a seamless transition so that the office continues to safeguard investments while ensuring that returns are at market rate or higher. In addition, I will continue the timely distribution of tax dollars to the appropriate taxing authorities by maintaining current practices that have led to multiple distributions each month. Finally, I promise to continue to adjust and adapt to changes in technology while reducing costs wherever possible.
