Candidate profile: Chris Kolker

Name: Chris Kolker
Office seeking: Resident Circuit Judge
Party: Democratic
Age: 52
City of residence: Fairview Heights
Campaign website: kolkerforjudge.com
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? In an anonymous poll of attorneys who practice in St. Clair County, Judge Kolker received a 92% recommended rating. He received 99% in legal ability. His opponent, Laninya Cason has received some of the lowest ratings in the history of Illinois. This year she received a 21% rating and was not recommended. Judge Kolker is running to make sure we have qualified judges on the bench.
What is your judicial philosophy? Fair, honest, impartial, and even tempered.
If you were facing a Judicial Inquiry Board investigation, would you resign? Why or why not? Depends on the facts.
What types of cases would you hope to work on and why? Judge Kolker is happy to work on cases as assigned. He has worked every type of docket and believes that broad experience helps develop a judge.
The St. Clair County judiciary has been the source of some scandal in recent history. St. Clair County Judge Michael Cook, a Democrat, was convicted of heroin possession. St. Clair County Judge Ronald Duebbert, a Republican, faced sex and intimidation charges, but those were dismissed. What could you offer to the voters to ensure that you, if elected, would not bring more scrutiny to the bench? In a recent anonymous poll of attorneys in St. Clair County Judge Kolker received ratings of 96% in temperament, 97% on sensitivity and 92% on integrity. Judge Kolker is married and has two teenage daughters. He is very involved with his family and his job. He is very healthy and works out every day. Judge Kolker has never called in sick to work in the 5 1/2 years he has been on the bench. He has run numerous races, including half-marathons and law day runs. He was given a 99.5% rating on health in the bar poll. Judge Kolker has also voluntarily submitted to numerous drug tests, including hair follicle testing. He is clearly not involved in any drug shenanigans or other misconduct.
