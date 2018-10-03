Candidate profile: Bert Dean Pruett

Name: Bert Dean Pruett
Office seeking: St. Clair County Board District 21
Party: Republican
Age: 49
City of residence: Freeburg
Campaign website: Bert Dean Pruett for county board on Facebook
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? Time for a change and that all people are represented in our county
St. Clair County’s health fund is $3.3 million in debt, according to its most recent audit. The debt has increased over the last two years. What measures would you support to reduce the debt? We can’t change the past. Unfortunately there will be hard changes that have to be made in future and I will be willing to work with all board members to ensure the best value for our tax payers
What is your position on the oversight of MidAmerica Airport? Would you change anything? If so, what? Not having all the details it’s tough to answer this. In dilutive we need to do everything possible to make a profit and take the burden away from the tax payers
St. Clair County board meetings last an average of 30 minutes, according to a review of meeting minutes from the last two years. Some committee meetings for the most part last less than 15 minutes. Is this enough time for county board members to conduct county business and earn a $19,419 salary? Why or why not? I have been to meetings that have been longer and some shorter. I will show up prepared and ready to work to get the job done
County revenue has been declining in recent years. How should revenues be increased or do services have to be cut? Why? We need to figure away to live with in our means and by no means increase our tax burden on the citizens
