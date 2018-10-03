Candidate profile: Bob Trentman

Name: Bob Trentman
Office seeking: County Board District 14
Party: Democrat
Age: 53
City of residence: Belleville
Campaign website: No Website
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running because I like helping people and good causes in the community . I grew up in a single parent household and will never forget where I came from . I understand families need alittle help now and then and I like helping out..
St. Clair County’s health fund is $3.3 million in debt, according to its most recent audit. The debt has increased over the last two years. What measures would you support to reduce the debt? A quality health plan helps attract and retain workers . St Clair County departments have been stream lining their workforce over the last many years. Many times salaries are froze to help maintain a affordable health plan . I believe in affordable health care for workers including those who work for St Clair County . I will work with the other county board members and Chairman Kern and we will work it out.
What is your position on the oversight of MidAmerica Airport? Would you change anything? If so, what? MidAmerica airport has more passenger traffic then ever before and I believe its being managed well . SAFB uses the runway all the time . Mid America Airport was built so SAFB would not leave St Clair County years ago . Those opposed to the way its being run do not even take the time to show up to committee meetings where airport issues are discussed .
St. Clair County board meetings last an average of 30 minutes, according to a review of meeting minutes from the last two years. Some committee meetings for the most part last less than 15 minutes. Is this enough time for county board members to conduct county business and earn a $19,419 salary? Why or why not? County Board Members put in a lot of time doing their jobs correctly. Their is more things going on in a county board district then meetings . I put a lot of time in doing my job constituents hired me to do. The News Democrat should do stories on the good things going on around the county and would realize people might just start buying their paper again..
County revenue has been declining in recent years. How should revenues be increased or do services have to be cut? Why? People expect good quality services from government . Services should not be cut . Government workers should continue to work hard to make sure taxpayers get their moneys worth..
