Candidate profile: Bruce Malone

Name: Bruce Malone
Office seeking: Madison County Board District 10
Party: Democratic
Age: 61
City of residence: Alton
Campaign website: None
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I have been on the board for nearly ten years. I have worked hard to represent my district. I have voted for sensible budgets and I have responded to the needs of the CIty of Alton.
How will you keep property taxes low? The counties portion of property taxes was lowered recently by the voters in a referendum. We are now making cuts to reflect the lower tax rates. I will monitor all unnecessary spending closely.
What is something the board should be doing, but isn’t doing right now? We should have stronger oversight on decisions being made by department heads and administrative personnel.
Since December 2016, Madison County Board meetings have jumped from lasting an average of 36 minutes to an average of one hour and 11 minutes. Is this an efficient use of time? Why or why not? No. The meetings are taking so long because of missteps by the current administration when making appointments and introducing new policy.
