Candidate profile: Marc Parker

Name: Marc Parker
Office seeking: Madison County Circuit Judge (Barberis vacancy)
Party: Democratic
Age: 53
City of residence: Collinsville
Campaign website: MarcParkerforjudge.com
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I’m running for Circuit Court Judge because I believe in serving our community. Our community deserves, and our system of justice demands, fair, impartial, knowledgeable judges with extensive legal experience. I’m a lifelong resident of the Collinsville area. My wife, Stephanie and I have two children. I graduated from SIUE with honors in 1987 and from St. Louis University Law school, cum laude, in 1990. During my legal career I have served as a law clerk at the Illinois Appellate Court and at the Illinois Supreme Court. I’ve worked as a prosecutor in St. Clair County and currently do so in Madison County. I’ve also been in private practice for 25 years.
During my career as a law clerk, prosecutor and private attorney I’ve been involved in a wide variety of law/cases: property law, insurance coverage law, injury law, workers’ compensation, criminal law, family law, municipal/township law and many other areas. I’ve litigated injury cases across the country in state and federal courts. I have received the highest rating an attorney can receive, AV, from Martindale Hubbell. I’ve also been involved in my community for decades as a high school and youth sports coach and a basketball official.
As a lawyer and a coach, I’m known to be a strong, ethical advocate for my clients and my players. As a basketball referee, I’ve proven to the community over the past 30 years that I’m fair, impartial, knowledgeable and that I treat everyone involved with respect. As a Circuit Judge I will be fair, impartial and treat everyone who enters my courtroom with dignity and respect. I believe I possess the qualities our community deserves and our justice system demands of a Circuit Court Judge and am asking for your vote on November 6.
What is your judicial philosophy? I believe in protecting the Constitution. As a Circuit Court Judge I would follow the law. A judge is not a legislator. I will rule fairly and impartially according to the law and precedent.
If you were facing a Judicial Inquiry Board investigation, would you resign? Why or why not? Any person can file a complaint with the Judicial Inquiry Board. I would cooperate fully if any such complaint was filed. I do not believe the mere filing of a complaint by someone is grounds for any judge to resign.
What types of cases would you hope to work on and why? I would happily accept any assignment and work on any case. My experience as a law clerk, prosecutor and civil litigator has prepared me to handle any matters before the Court.
The St. Clair County judiciary has been the source of some scandal in recent history. St. Clair County Judge Michael Cook, a Democrat, was convicted of heroin possession. St. Clair County Judge Ronald Duebbert, a Republican, faced sex and intimidation charges, but those were dismissed. What could you offer to the voters to ensure that you, if elected, would not bring more scrutiny to the bench? I have never been the subject of an ARDC or criminal investigation of any kind. As a Circuit Judge I can promise the community that I would wake up every day knowing and remembering the solemn trust it has placed in me. No one is above the law. I would hold myself to the highest standards of conduct.
