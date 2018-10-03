Candidate profile: Chris Guy

Name: Chris Guy
Office seeking: Madison County Board District 25
Party: Republican
Age: 36
City of residence: Maryville
Campaign website: www.ChrisGuy.org
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I’m running to help build on the progress which has been made since the Republicans have taken the majority on the County Board. My plan to continue improve the County Board includes the following:
-No pay raises for elected county officials.
-Oppose any increase in the property tax levy.
-Support balanced budgets and reduce wasteful spending.
How will you keep property taxes low? I will oppose increasing the property tax levy and advocate for balanced budgets. As a former Collinsville Township Trustee, I fought against increasing the property tax levy as there was a surplus of funds. I have never voted to increase the property tax levy. While successful at preventing tax levy hikes, the township continued to provide the same quality services residents rely upon.
What is something the board should be doing, but isn’t doing right now? Scheduling all committee meetings in the evening, in order to provide more opportunity for public attendance and input.
Since December 2016, Madison County Board meetings have jumped from lasting an average of 36 minutes to an average of one hour and 11 minutes. Is this an efficient use of time? Why or why not? The fact that meetings are lasting longer is a good thing for the taxpayers. It shows that the current board is discussing issues that are important to them and the taxpayers in the county. More time also allows the public to provide their input and receive feedback from the board.
