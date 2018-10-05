Candidate Profile: Jason Madlock

Name: Jason Madlock
Office seeking: State Representative - 114th District
Party: Republican
Age: 31
City of residence: Centreville
Campaign website: N/A
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? The current condition of the state is upsetting many people and I feel I can be a voice to show the people that Illinois can be great and a wonderful place to call home
Who will you support for Speaker of the House and why? I am against the current speaker
What is your position on organized labor and the Janus decision striking down the requirement for public sector workers to pay fair share fees even if they don’t want to? I personally will say I am against it but this is something I would have to speak with the citizens of the 114th and come to a consensus with to see where everyone would want to stand
What is your stance on expanding gambling in Illinois? I am for it as long as it is taxed accordingly to help the citizens of Illinois
Illinois roads are in disrepair. How would you approach this problem? How would you pay for it? I would visit all the local city halls meet with the mayor’s and come to some conclusion, see how the Tif money was being spent and afterwards form a plan this is something that is different from city to city the one thing I will stay away from is any form of tax increase
What else should be done to address the ongoing opioid epidemic? The obvious answer is we need outreach centers/stations. We can partner programs with some of the local University and colleges to extend hands out for teachers in the field as well as students in the program to offer services. There are many avenues that have not been explored
What should Illinois’ income tax system look like? What rates would you want to see? How would those rates affect the state’s revenues? In 2016 we saw 37,508 people leave the state of Illinois, putting our population at the lowest it has been in a decade. This trend will likely continue if we do not stand for a balanced budget, lower taxes and less regulation on businesses. The smaller our population gets, the larger the tax burden on the individual, once again cheating the hard-working people of Illinois. When people leave they also take their abilities and income with them. According to Illinois policy from 1995 to 2009 the state lost out on a net of $26 billion in taxable income, due to the state’s poor public policies that force families to move in search of a higher standard of living. How do we solve this problem? The answer is easy but getting to the solution is difficult. Lawmakers need to change the way they do business and address the reasons people are leaving Illinois. We can start by cutting taxes, stop the spending and borrowing culture and reduce business regulation. We must be fiscal hawks and remember that we work for the people of Illinois. We need to effect common-sense positive policies that make our state competitive and give people and businesses a reason to invest in Illinois. These changes will increase the influx of people and entrepreneurs, creating jobs and increased taxable income that is desperately needed.
Would you term limit yourself? If so, how many terms? I would be for 3 terms for any position
Comments