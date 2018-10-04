Candidate profile: Chris Hankins

Name: Chris Hankins
Office seeking: Madison County Board District 16
Party: Democratic
Age: 46
City of residence: Pontoon Beach
Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/chrishankins2018/
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running for County Board to be an independent voice for the residents in the district and the county. To stand up for what is right and most of all, because I care about the area and the future for our children.
How will you keep property taxes low? I plan on keeping a close eye on the budget to uncover wasteful spending. Padded budgets lead to excess taxes. Efficient government leads to lower taxes
What is something the board should be doing, but isn’t doing right now? The board seems to have a hard time working together. They should be finding common ground to reduce the poor image facing this administration and government in general. This is what leaders do and I will lead in that direction.
Since December 2016, Madison County Board meetings have jumped from lasting an average of 36 minutes to an average of one hour and 11 minutes. Is this an efficient use of time? Why or why not? The County Board meetings seem to be a circus. It seems that there is very little leadership at the top or maybe just lack of knowledge on how to effectively run a meeting or the county. It makes no difference if the meetings are 5 minutes or 2 hours, they just need to be ran according to Roberts Rules of Order and/or County Ordinance. This will ensure what needs to get done for this county will get done properly and in the most efficient way!
Comments