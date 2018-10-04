Candidate profile: Michael Sabolo

Name: Michael Sabolo
Office seeking: Madison County Board Dist. 15
Party: Democrat
Age: 54
City of residence: Wood River
Campaign website: none
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running because I care about my community and the direction that it is headed. I am a committed and determined individual and I will research the issues before making my decision, and I will work hard for my community.
How will you keep property taxes low? Identify opportunities to cut expenses without cutting services, and seek out other ways to increase revenue.
What is something the board should be doing, but isn’t doing right now? They should be working together between parties and that is something I am willing to do.
Since December 2016, Madison County Board meetings have jumped from lasting an average of 36 minutes to an average of one hour and 11 minutes. Is this an efficient use of time? Why or why not? Issues should be discussed in Committee meetings and then voted on at the Board meetings, helping to make the meetings shorter. However there are times that things need to be explained and discussed at the Board meetings, which will extend the length of the meeting.
Comments