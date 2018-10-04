Candidate profile: Cindi McDonald

Name: Cindi A McDonald
Office seeking: County Board District 10
Party: Republican
Age: 64
City of residence: Belleville
Campaign website: Facebook.com/McDonald4CountyBoard
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? The men and women of County Board District 10 deserve a board member who will represent them, not the St. Clair County Machine. There are a lot of issues that need to be addressed and it is abundantly clear that the current County Board leadership is not interested or not willing to address them. With your support, we can take back our County Board and get St. Clair County back on the right track!
St. Clair County’s health fund is $3.3 million in debt, according to its most recent audit. The debt has increased over the last two years. What measures would you support to reduce the debt? As a County Board member, I pledge to not take health insurance and encourage other members to do the same. The County Board should take a close look at the audit and heed the recommendations made within. Changes must be made. It’s crucial that those changes are fair to both the taxpayer and county employees.
What is your position on the oversight of MidAmerica Airport? Would you change anything? If so, what? Currently, contracts are approved by the St Clair County Public Building Commission. This provides for very little taxpayer input. We’ve spent a lot of taxpayer money on building and developing MidAmerica Airport. We should put more oversight in the hands of elected officials that are held accountable by the voters, not political appointees who act without fear of consequence. I spoke out in favor of the 2016 resolution that would put oversight under the purview of the county board and I would support a similar resolution today.
St. Clair County board meetings last an average of 30 minutes, according to a review of meeting minutes from the last two years. Some committee meetings for the most part last less than 15 minutes. Is this enough time for county board members to conduct county business and earn a $19,419 salary? Why or why not? St. Clair County Board meetings last an average of 30 minutes because often times, members come in and vote the party line. With a more equal county board - Republicans and Democrats - I think you’ll see more discussion of the issues facing our county. As your county board member I will make sure to read the packet, discuss issues facing our county with constituents and do a full evaluation before voting.
County revenue has been declining in recent years. How should revenues be increased or do services have to be cut? Why? Illinoisans, especially those here in St. Clair County, are facing the highest overall tax burden in the United States. This is one of the primary reasons for the decline in population, which leads to a decline in revenue. St Clair County residents can not afford another tax increase. That will only exacerbate the problem. A full evaluation must be done and the County Board should adjust spending levels to match population levels. We have a limited amount of resources, we should allocate them responsibly. You deserve a strong, principled county board that will make the decisions necessary to get St. Clair County back on track.
Comments