Candidate Profile: Sam McCann

Name: William “Sam” McCann
Office seeking: Governor
Party: Conservative
Age: 48
City of residence: Plainview
Campaign website: SamMcCann.com
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running for governor to put the power back into the hands of the People. For far too long, Illinois politics has been dominated by the two major parties, and they both exist for the same reason: to amass and retain power for their respective parties. Politicians more concerned with the next election instead of acting as public servants concerned with the next generation, is exactly why we are the predicament we are in right now in Illinois. I am running as an Independent Conservative to cause a paradigm shift. I am the only candidate running for governor whose aim is not to make his party stronger, but whose aim is to make our state and her People stronger. I want to be a part of restoring our state to a government of the People, by the People and for the People.
Would you sign a legislative district map that is heavily gerrymandered in your own party’s favor? Why or why not? No. Gerrymandering along with the Citizens United US Supreme Court ruling are two of the greatest threats to our Republic today. The act of politicians picking their constituents instead of the constituents picking their elected officials has weakened our state as well as our nation. Our legislative and congressional districts should be developed using mapping technology combined with a non-partisan citizens commission. Members of this citizens commission should be chosen in a manner that is non-partisan to avoid political bias.
What is your position on organized labor and the Janus decision striking down the requirement for public sector workers to pay fair share fees even if they don’t want to? Organized labor is what brought the working class out of Medieval times. So many of the rights that workers take for granted today were bought and paid for by the blood sweat and tears of our grandparents and great-grandparents. If it hadn’t been for their sacrifice, in bringing collective bargaining and organized labor to the forefront of our society’s consciousness, we would still be laboring as indentured servants. The relationship between labor and management should resemble the actions of a pendulum on a grandfather clock. The pendulum should not be stuck to the side of one extreme or the other but should float somewhere near the center so as to cause a strong middle class to not only be created but also be sustained. I don’t agree with ANY law or court decision that takes working people backwards.
What is your stance on expanding gambling in Illinois? I do not believe that the expansion of vice is the solution to what ails Illinois. We have gone down this road over the last 50 years and it has caused more problems than it has solved. In my administration, I will fully fund our county fairs and work with the horse racing industry to return horse racing to the preeminent place it held in Illinois at one time
Illinois roads are in disrepair. How would you approach this problem? How would you pay for it? It has been nearly a decade since the state of Illinois authorized a new Capital Bill. We are in dire need of a major, broad based infrastructure investment plan. It is imperative that we repave and rebuild not only federal and state highways and bridges, but also equally important to develop a capital plan that invests in county, municipal, and township roads and bridges. We also need to invest in rebuilding our lock system on Illinois’ rivers, which are huge components of our economic engine. There is no way to properly fund a plan of this magnitude without partnering with the federal government. Because of our state government’s disfunction, we have failed miserably over the last decade or so to properly leverage federal funds that would have otherwise been available to Illinois. Couple that with the fact that our current governor refuses to work with our president, that is a one-two punch that has put Illinois on the matt for far too long. I will work with president Trump and his Department of Transportation and ALL members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation, regardless of party. Politics will stand in the way of progress no longer, in a McCann administration.
What else should be done to address the ongoing opioid epidemic? I think we need to hold dealers accountable under the full extent of the law and we need to be compassionate with users. We need to treat this like the medical crisis that it is. I will work with the Trump Administration who is working tirelessly to curb this heinous scourge on our communities. Cooperation between government, medical professionals, and non-profits is the only way this will ever be fixed.
What should Illinois’ income tax system look like? What rates would you want to see? How would those rates effect the state’s revenues? I believe we need to bring back Zero Based Budgeting. We need to treat the need of each fiscal year differently and have funding mechanisms that match that system. Let’s have a meaningful, open and honest conversation about EXPENSES FIRST, then we can talk about the income (taxes) side of the balance sheet.
Would you term limit yourself? If so, how many terms? First of all, when I ran for the Senate in 2010, I commited to serving a maximum of 10 years in the Senate. At the end of this current term (January 2019) I will have served 8 years, and I am not seeking reelection. I am a man of my word, and I am proud of the fact that I honored my self imposed term limit. I commit to serving a maximum of two terms as governor if elected.
