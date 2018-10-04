Candidate profile: Clint Jones

Name: Clint Jones
Office seeking: Madison County Board District 27
Party: Republican
Age: 43
City of residence: Village of Maryville
Campaign website: Facebook; Citizens for Clint Jones
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? Because I want to improve Madison County for the taxpayer.
How will you keep property taxes low? I will continue to vote against elected official pay raises and will work against raising the property tax levy.
What is something the board should be doing, but isn’t doing right now? I feel as though that this County Board as a whole has been doing everything in its power to work for the betterment of Madison County taxpayers.
Since December 2016, Madison County Board meetings have jumped from lasting an average of 36 minutes to an average of one hour and 11 minutes. Is this an efficient use of time? Why or why not? Yes. Because as many residents as want to should be able to address the Board. And now their is open discussion and debate between Board members that should have always been happening.
Comments