Candidate profile: Dalton Gray

Name: Dalton Gray
Office seeking: Madison County Board - District 11
Party: Republican
Age: 25
City of residence: Troy
Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/GRAYFORCOUNTYBOARD/
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I’m running because Madison County is my home, and I care about it. This is my home, and I’m tired of seeing high taxes, out of control budgets, and politicians voting themselves more money and more power. I want to make sure that Madison County is governed by common sense, not reckless policy. Fiscal discipline, not unbalanced budgets. Most importantly, I want to make sure we are working to provide policies meant to represent everybody, not partisan politics. I’m running because Madison County is our home, and I want to make sure we leave it an even better place for our children.
How will you keep property taxes low? When we look at the very pressing issue of property taxes, that are frankly already too high, politicians are often all talk and no action. The way to lower property taxes is not hidden in a magic new tax code, it is in balanced and fiscally responsible budgets. Common sense says that you don’t spend more than you have. I don’t do it in my household and the voters I’m talking to don’t do it in theirs. I will continue to bring exactly that common sense to the Madison County Board.
What is something the board should be doing, but isn’t doing right now? The board is doing a good job in many places, but there is always room for real improvement. I believe that there are responsibilities that come along with being a civil servant, and we need to make sure we are living up to them. The board needs to be more proactive, innovative, and creative in finding ways to save the taxpayers money. It’s important that we identify redundant layers in government and eliminate waste wherever possible.
Since December 2016, Madison County Board meetings have jumped from lasting an average of 36 minutes to an average of one hour and 11 minutes. Is this an efficient use of time? Why or why not? It’s important, when the board is taking on the essential problems facing our community, that we make sure to work hard, and be as thorough as we possibly can. The taxpayers are getting more value from their representatives when we spend more time working to provide real, vital, and responsive service to our constituents. I’ll sacrifice as many additional hours as necessary to fulfill my responsibilities as your county board member. I believe that it isn’t just a good use of my time, but the only ethical one.
