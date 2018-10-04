Candidate profile: Duane Henson

Name: Duane Henson
Office seeking: St. Clair County Clerk
Party: Republican
Age: 46
City of residence: East Carondelet, IL
Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/henson4clerk
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am seeking office because change is much needed at the County level. When a single party retains control for an extended period of time unchecked, corruption can infiltrate. There needs to be balance in the courthouse. I am NOT a career politician, would run the office like a business, and not for political gain. Politics has no place in the Clerk’s office. The position exists to serve the taxpayers of the County they are our customers and they deserve to be treated as such. Also, fair elections and voter integrity would be a top priority for me.
What qualifications do you have for this position? I have been in the workforce since the age of 16. My career has crossed several industries. These include retail, transportation, and financial services. I have a BBA degree from McKendree where I double majored in Business Administration and Management. I have managed both union and non-union staffs that ranged from as few as three to over one hundred warehouse associates.
What is the biggest issue facing the Clerk’s Office? How would you handle it? I believe voter integrity and confidence in the ability of the Clerk’s office to ensure that elections are fair is a huge issue and one that the residents of this county not only deserve, but should demand.
Should the Recorder’s Office and Clerk’s Office be combined? Why or why not? As a conservative and proponent of smaller government, my initial instinct would be yes. I realize that they are combined in many counties throughout the state. However, given the population of Saint Clair County, I am uncomfortable giving a definitive answer until I have had time in office to examine the situation first hand. Only then do I feel a recommendation of whether or not to combine would be warranted. Again, the taxpayers are our customers and if there is a way to save expenses, then it should be done.
