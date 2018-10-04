Candidate profile: Thomas ‘Tom’ Holbrook

Name: Thomas “Tom” Holbrook
Office seeking: St. Clair County Clerk
Party: Democrat
Age: 68
City of residence: Swansea
Campaign website: holbrookforclerk.com; facebook.com/holbrookforclerk
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running for office because I love helping people. During my time as the County Clerk I have successfully executed the first total purge of voter files in 8 years, began the online posting of candidates filing for public office, and created the county’s first voter integrity hotline. I also instituted the first online ordering of Birth, Death and Marriage Certificates, began accepting credit card payments at the office, and implemented an online inquiry for delinquent property taxes. If elected, I plan to continue moving the office forward.
What qualifications do you have for this position? I’ve been in this position for six years, after being appointed unanimously by the county board in 2012 and elected in 2014. I have a record of making the office more accountable and user friendly. I worked in the private sector for 27 years and bring my business acumen to the position. I graduated from SIUE with a BA in Social Science and am proud to have used that education to better my community.
What is the biggest issue facing the Clerk’s Office? How would you handle it? The County Clerk’s Office is down five employees since when I first was appointed, but we still have ever-increasing state mandated requirements to meet. I have used volunteers, hired temporary employees for support during busy times, and cross-trained our amazing staff and utilized staff from other county offices to ensure we still provide the same, quality service that the community deserves.
Should the Recorder’s Office and Clerk’s Office be combined? Why or why not? This is a decision that I believe the voters should determine. If they decide that the offices should be combined, we will complete this transition in and orderly and professional manner, while still providing quality service.
