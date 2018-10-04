Candidate profile: Ed Cockrell

Name: Ed Cockrell
Office seeking: St. Clair County Board District 7
Party: Republican
Age: 58
City of residence: New Athens
Campaign website: Count on Cockrell on Facebook
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I’m running to represent the good people of the 7th district on the St. Clair County Board. I intend to Fight the Good Fight and Do What’s Right as I did in my 24 years previously on the St. Clair County Board.
St. Clair County’s health fund is $3.3 million in debt, according to its most recent audit. The debt has increased over the last two years. What measures would you support to reduce the debt? I think we need to take a look at what is being covered and those being covered. Everything should be on the table to bring the outlays and allocations in line.
What is your position on the oversight of MidAmerica Airport? Would you change anything? If so, what? The members of the St. Clair County Board has little or no say on MidAmerica Airport although they are the elected representatives of the Taxpayers. This is has to stop! Let the elected representatives operate the airport on behalf of the owners of the airport - the Taxpayers!!
St. Clair County board meetings last an average of 30 minutes, according to a review of meeting minutes from the last two years. Some committee meetings for the most part last less than 15 minutes. Is this enough time for county board members to conduct county business and earn a $19,419 salary? Why or why not? The County Board is currently ran in a “Do as You’re Told and Shut Up and Vote” environment. A majority of the county board doesn’t care about issues because they don’t have to care. Their leadership tells them what to do. There is a lot of time spent away from the County Board and its committee meetings i.e. zoning hearings, constituent services by some representatives. The salary is too high for a part-time job. If any elected official is in a position for the money, then they’re in it for the wrong reason.
County revenue has been declining in recent years. How should revenues be increased or do services have to be cut? Why? The Taxpayers have spoken twice in recent years that they are not in favor of a tax increase yet the chairman and county board defy the taxpayers wishes and increase taxes anyway. That is WRONG!!! The $8 million cash flow drain on services of St. Clair County known as MidAmerica Airport has got to stop. County Department budgets are cut and Public Safety concerns go unresolved and ignored because of the drain on the budget created by the subsidy to MidAmerica Airport. No part of the St. Clair County budget should have a blank check especially an airport that loses millions and million of dollars year after year.
