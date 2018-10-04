Candidate profile: James Futrell

Name: James Futrell
Office seeking: Madison County Board District 13
Party: Republican
Age: 34
City of residence: East Alton
Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/jamesfutrell2016/
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am seeking re-election for Madison County Board District 13 because, before 2016, the conservative voice in the district and in the area has been overlooked for the last 75 years. I am pround of my conservative stance and hope the voters allow me to continue to represent them come November 6, 2018
How will you keep property taxes low? The only way to keep property taxes low is to reign in spending. We must keep an eye on the budget and recognize where we have unnecessary spending.
What is something the board should be doing, but isn’t doing right now? We should consider the times of the committee and board meetings. Right now I feel as though many of the meetings take place to accommodate county workers. The meetings should accommodate county VOTERS first. We want people to be aware of what is going on yet we do not make it easy for them to get to the meetings.
Since December 2016, Madison County Board meetings have jumped from lasting an average of 36 minutes to an average of one hour and 11 minutes. Is this an efficient use of time? Why or why not? It is extremely inefficient! Much of the debate during board meetings is because members from both sides are uninformed on an issue. They have not had a chance to get to the committee meetings (see the answer to question 10), have not followed-up with committee chairpersons or simply lack the decorum to allow for a formal and efficient board meeting.
