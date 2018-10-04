Candidate profile: Donna Cameron

Name: Donna Cameron
Office seeking: St. Clair County Board District 20
Party: Democrat
Age: 52
City of residence: Mascoutah
Campaign website: None
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running for County Board because I have spent most of my life listening to people and trying to assist people with their problems. I am passionate about the area and the people who live within District #20. I will work hard and be available for my constituents in District 20 so that their voices will be heard on the County Board.
St. Clair County’s health fund is $3.3 million in debt, according to its most recent audit. The debt has increased over the last two years. What measures would you support to reduce the debt? Healthcare costs are increasing nationwide. In fact, I’ve read that the U. S. Department of Health and Human Service are estimating cost will increase approximately 5.5 million dollars between 2017 & 2026. As a County Board member I would first review the last several years of the county’s healthcare plan to learn more about the reasons for the increase and what the County plans to do to contain costs. I believe that we need a short term plan to reduce any unnecessary cost and a long term plan to control future increase. I would look at other businesses and industry for best practices in healthcare cost control.
What is your position on the oversight of Mid America Airport? Would you change anything? If so, what? The Mid America Airport is a unique opportunity for St. Clair County however years of operating in the red have to end. A strong business plan closely adhered to is the best course of action. Mid America Airport will be hosting over 300,000 passengers this year up from 0 not that many years ago. More air traffic is the only way I see to generate the revenues necessary to break even. Saying no more airport investment will restrict that growth.
St. Clair County board meetings last an average of 30 minutes, according to a review of meeting minutes from the last two years. Some committee meetings for the most part last less than 15 minutes. Is this enough time for county board members to conduct county business and earn a $19,419 salary? Why or why not? As a candidate for County Board, I am not running to increase my annual salary. I do not believe that anyone runs for County Board because there is a salary attached to the position. I have been a Precinct Committeewoman for years and it is a volunteer position. The work of the County Board members is not done in total at the committee meetings and at the board meetings, so valuing the salary solely on the time committed to the meetings does not paint a clear picture of the time put in the County Board Members nor should that time alone to be the basis for the value of the salary provided. There is a lot effort that has to be put in terms of reading, research and determining what is in the best interest of my constituents and the rest of the County’s residents for each topic being discussed.
County revenue has been declining in recent years. How should revenues be increased or do services have to be cut? Why? As a St. Clair County Board member I will be able to keep District #20 residents informed about County revenue and advocate for more economic development County wide. My goal would be to cut expenses while maintaining important services.
