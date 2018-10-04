Candidate profile: Matthew King

Name: Matthew A. King
Office seeking: Madison County Board District 13
Party: Democrat
Age: 49
City of residence: Village of East Alton
Campaign website: None
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running for County Board because I believe that it is my civic duty to be involved. I think this County has so much potential and will work hard with all the other board members to operate county government the most effective, efficient and economical way possible. I will work hard and do the best I can for all the citizens of this county.
How will you keep property taxes low? Property taxes continue to be one of the biggest concerns I hear from area residents. As a local government body, it is imperative Madison County continue to deliver high-quality services to its residents as efficiently as possible. If elected, I vow to work to evaluate all county expenditures and eliminate wasteful spending.
What is something the board should be doing, but isn’t doing right now? Madison County has a rich history as a hub of manufacturing activity. As the economy has changed, our region has been disproportionately affected by outsourcing and job losses. The county board needs to increase its job creation efforts, building off our roots as an industrial center while laying the groundwork for the jobs of tomorrow.
Since December 2016, Madison County Board meetings have jumped from lasting an average of 36 minutes to an average of one hour and 11 minutes. Is this an efficient use of time? Why or why not? I do not believe this is an efficient use of taxpayer dollars. As an elected body, Madison County board members are responsible to the residents they represent. Recent infighting between board members does nothing to advance the priorities of the county, which should include maintaining fiscal responsibility, fostering job growth and ensuring the well-being of county residents. If elected, I will regularly attend my committee meetings and be prepared for my board meetings. I look forward to working with the board in advancing the priorities of Madison County.
