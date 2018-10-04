Candidate profile: Michael Bartsch

Name: Michael Bartsch
Office seeking: Madison County Board District 25
Party: Democrat
Age: 55
City of residence: Maryville, IL
Campaign website: http://www.mikebartsch.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/Michael.BartschforDistrict25/
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I have always been a public servant and want to continue to serve. I am also running to do what Democrats do best, represent the working class citizen. I am also concerned with the over politicization of the current board by the current chairman. I am not a career politician, I am a problem solver. That will be my focus. My military background in logistics, my career as a High School teacher, and a life long resident of the area makes me the best qualified candidate. I ask voters to compare my background to that of my candidate, they will see the difference.
How will you keep property taxes low? Focus on efficiency and value for the citizens tax dollars. I find it disingenuous that candidates always promise lower taxes but never say what services will be lost, be honest with people. I will focus on the best value and service to the taxpayers.
What is something the board should be doing, but isn’t doing right now? I am concerned the current majority is kicking the can down the road concerning the Madison County jail. We need to research if the current jail can ever meet the county’s needs, many in law enforcement will argue it cannot. An outdated facility costs us money in lawsuits and is unsafe for those who work there.
Since December 2016, Madison County Board meetings have jumped from lasting an average of 36 minutes to an average of one hour and 11 minutes. Is this an efficient use of time? Why or why not? It can be if the time is used for problem solving, not political grandstanding. I’m afraid we have too much of the latter. This inefficiency falls right into the lap of the party in power.
