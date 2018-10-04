Candidate profile: Nancy Moss

Name: Nancy Moss
Office seeking: Madison County Board District 28
Party: Republican
Age: 72
City of residence: Collinsville
Campaign website: Nancy Moss for County Board on Facebook
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I have a passion for good government and public service, a strong background in business and volunteerism, and the experience and energy to represent the residents of District 28. My key issues are lower taxes, transparency, good ethics, and responsible economic development that will bring good jobs and prosperity for all of us in Madison County.
How will you keep property taxes low? I think the question could be stated differently, because property taxes are already high. As one of a handful of citizens, I knocked on hundreds of doors this summer to help get the thousands of signatures needed to put the Dissolve CARD question on the ballot so YOUR voice can be heard on November 6. (Vote YES to dissolve CARD and lower your property taxes!)
As spokeswoman for another citizen group, I opposed the proposed 1% countywide sales tax that would have made Collinsville sales taxes some of the highest in the nation. I spoke on radio and with newspapers explaining the tax and encouraging residents to vote “no” on that oppressive tax. The proposition was defeated, and you don’t have to pay it!
I will seize every opportunity to lower taxes responsibly, and support the referendum on the ballot to consolidate the Recorder’s office into the County Clerk’s office which will save an estimated $150,000 annually.
What is something the board should be doing, but isn’t doing right now? The County Board should push for more transparency. For example, the Auditor promised to put the county checkbook online, but hasn’t. Only half the county’s checks are online. The Auditor has also denied the administration access to the county financial software. Can you imagine a company where management doesn’t have access to the company’s financial software? Madison County should follow the best practice of other counties: give the administration access to the financial software system.
Since December 2016, Madison County Board meetings have jumped from lasting an average of 36 minutes to an average of one hour and 11 minutes. Is this an efficient use of time? Why or why not? It’s encouraging to me that Madison County Board meetings have been lasting longer than they did prior to December of 2016, and I wouldn’t mind if they lasted even longer. I believe the old “rubber stamp” way of Board meetings should be gone forever. Board members are elected to do the people’s business, and as much as possible of that business should be done in public. Transparency, questions, and debate give constituents insight about the actions of their elected officials.
