Candidate profile: Nicholas Wiesbrock

Name: Nicholas Wiesbrock
Office seeking: St. Clair County Board District 11
Party: Republican
Age: 60
City of residence: Belleville
Campaign website: nwiesbrock@gmail.com
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I desire to help reduce the debt of St Clair County. Priority no 1 will be to either make mid- America airport profitable or get it off our books.
I am honest and I will be available to anyone that is interested in helping to make St Clair County a better place to live.
St. Clair County’s health fund is $3.3 million in debt, according to its most recent audit. The debt has increased over the last two years. What measures would you support to reduce the debt?
I would have to look at the books to determine what is the best solution to this particular situation.
What is your position on the oversight of MidAmerica Airport? Would you change anything? If so, what? As stated, I would have to find a way to make it profitable. If that does not work, finding a buyer might be an option.
St. Clair County board meetings last an average of 30 minutes, according to a review of meeting minutes from the last two years. Some committee meetings for the most part last less than 15 minutes. Is this enough time for county board members to conduct county business and earn a $19,419 salary? Why or why not?
No! I was at a (1) meeting and there was no discussion on any points. The feeling I got was everything was already decided prior to the meeting. What goes on prior to and behind closed doors I do not know.
There should not be health care or retirement for this part time position. (If there is)
County revenue has been declining in recent years. How should revenues be increased or do services have to be cut? Why?
We must have a balanced budget, If that means making some difficult decisions about cuts, so be it. This is a very difficult situation, it might have to start with the pay of board members and benefits.
